Kim Zolciak challenges custody ruling, accuses Kroy Biermann of ‘lies'

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak pushed back against ex husband Kroy Biermann’s claims that she neglected their children, filing new court documents to overturn a temporary custody order.

According to TMZ, Zolciak argued that her custody was suspended earlier this month without proper testimony.

She claimed a family therapist failed to appear despite being subpoenaed, and said she was denied the chance to question the court appointed lawyer whose recommendations favoured Biermann.

The emergency order currently grants Biermann sole physical custody of their four minor children, K.J., 14, Kash, 13, and twins Kaia and Kane, 12.

Zolciak’s older daughters Brielle, 29, and Ariana, 24, are not part of the custody dispute.

Zolciak told Us Weekly the ruling was based on a “flawed investigation” by a guardian ad litem who had not spoken to her in over a year.

“While I want this process to be over for my children more than anything, I am looking forward to a full court date when we will finally be provided with an opportunity to present the truth,” she said.

Biermann, who filed for divorce in May 2023 after a brief reconciliation, has accused Zolciak of being “unstable and unfit” and prioritizing her image over parenting.

In March, he requested sole custody, alleging “blatant mismanagement of basic parenting responsibilities.”

Zolciak has denied the accusations, insisting she was away working on two TV shows to support her family.

“These accusations are completely false and nothing more than a deliberate attempt by Kroy to defame my character,” she said.

The former couple continues to share joint legal custody, but Biermann currently has final say on educational, medical, and religious decisions until a full hearing is scheduled.