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Zara McDermott cheers on Louis Tomlinson at Big Weekend after AI deepfake storm

Louis Tomlinson performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Sunderland
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 23, 2026

Zara McDermott cheers on Louis Tomlinson at Big Weekend after AI deepfake storm
Zara McDermott cheers on Louis Tomlinson at Big Weekend after AI deepfake storm

Zara McDermott was seen supporting her boyfriend Louis Tomlinson at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Sunderland, where he performed in front of a huge crowd.

The Love Island star, 29, looked stylish in a cropped black top, jeans and a cap as she watched Louis perform from the side of the stage.

Louis, 34, entertained fans with his hit songs and kept the energy high during the festival set.

Zara’s appearance came at a time when she has been dealing with online talk after a fake AI video started circulating about her.

The situation started after she was seen sharing a friendly goodbye kiss on the cheek with Joey Essex at a filming wrap party for Cooking With The Stars.

The moment was innocent, but it quickly turned into false rumours online and even led to a deep fake clip being shared.

People close to the show have said there was nothing romantic between Zara and Joey and that it was just a normal friendship.

Since then, many fans have defended the Television personality and asked others to stop spreading negative stories.

Supporters have also praised her for staying quiet and not reacting to the drama.

Despite the online noise, Zara has continued to show support for her loved Louis and has been seen attending his performances during his tour.

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