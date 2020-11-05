Pakistan rejects India’s ‘malicious’ propaganda against Kartarpur Corridor

The Foreign Office (FO), in a statement, said that the malicious propaganda by the Indian Government was simply an attempt to malign the “Peace Corridor” initiative. Photo: Geo.tv/File

Pakistan on Thursday categorically rejected the “baseless and fallacious propaganda” by the Indian Government against the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which has also been rejected by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) itself.

The Foreign Office (FO), in a statement, said that the malicious propaganda by the Indian Government was simply an attempt to malign the “Peace Corridor” initiative by casting mischievous aspersions against the interests of the Sikh community.

Terming it an attempt to detract attention from India’s own reprehensible human rights violations of minorities in India, the FO said: "The PSGPC remains responsible for carrying out rituals in Gurdwara Sahiban, including Kartarpur as per Sikh Rehat Maryada."

The Project Management Unit (PMU) under the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has simply been created to facilitate the PSGPC in this regard, it added.

Any insinuations regarding “transferring” the affairs of the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from the PSGPC to the PMU were not only contrary to the facts but also aimed at creating religious disharmony by the Hindutva-driven BJP government in India, the statement underscored.

It also highlights that the Sikh community from all over the world remains greatly appreciative of the efforts made by Pakistan to complete the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Project in record time and for the excellent arrangements made to facilitate the pilgrims, said the foreign office.



India would be well advised to take steps to protect its minorities and their places of worship, rather than feigning misleading and sham concerns for the rights of minorities elsewhere, the statement read.