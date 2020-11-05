Can't connect right now! retry
Nicole Poturalski finds comfort in autumn after split from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's ex girlfriend Nicole Poturalski seemed to attract applause from her followers as she shared a new snap of herself on social media, showing off her beauty in a tiny top.

The German beauty, who was first spotted on a date with the actor in August, shared another stunning snap of herself on Instagram with a cryptic message of autumn after parting ways with Pitt.

The 27-year-old model captioned the post: 'When autumn gives you its magic light...'

When autumn gives you its magic light..

Nocole, who recently split from the actor, appeared keen to switch up her look as she flaunted her natural beauty by going make-up free for the snap.

Pitt's ex looks gorgeous in the photo. She rocked while flashing her abs.

The 27-year-old German model, in her recent post, shared a stunning picture of herself with the simple yet mysterious caption reading: 'Cant wait to be free to travel again'.

The new posts come just week-after it was reported that their fling is now 'totally over'.

Previously, Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski shared a series of sultry snaps with the caption: 'Hang in there just for a little bit longer.'

