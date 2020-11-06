Can't connect right now! retry
Brad Pitt determined to make amends with Angelina Jolie after breaking Nicole Poturalski's heart?

Brad Pitt visited Angelina Jolie's residence they spent over an hour and a half together

Brad Pitt is considering to make his way back into ex-wife Angelina Jolie's heart after calling it quits with Nicole Poturalski.

The Fight Club actor has sent tongues wagging after he was seen visiting Angelina's house only days after he parted ways from the German supermodel and fans are speculating if a plausible reconciliation is on the cards for the ex lovers.

Brad's visit to Angelina's residence was reported by The Sun which revealed that they spent over an hour and a half together.

The outlet also mentioned that Brad is "desperate for all the ugliness" of his ongoing custody battle with the actress to settle for good.

His biggest concern in the matter is to make some peace for the children and Angelina for his own sake, the publication cited an insider as saying.

Moreover, Brad's greatest wish is for them to "resolve as much as possible outside of the courtroom," the source said.

They went on to add that no matter whatever the court decides in the custody case, Brad and Angie will be "co-raising" the children together for the rest of their lives.

“He’s willing to be the bigger person, and it’s a positive sign that he’s spending time with Angie again, for sure," the source shared. 

