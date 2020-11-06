Prince William recalls horrible experience of living together with Prince Harry

Prince Harry took a jab at Prince William by saying it was the 'first time, last time' that they would live together

Prince William touched upon a time when he was made to live with Prince Harry alone, outside of their royal estates.

In 2009, when William and Harry were 27 and 24, they lived together in a rented cottage while they were both seeking training for their helicopter licences at the Defence Helicopter Flying School near RAF Shropshire.

However, it looks like William was the one who did everything around the cottage as he was responsible for running everything.

The Duke of Cambridge complained about living with Harry in a throwback interview where he said his younger brother kept him up all night.

"Bearing in mine I cook - I feed him every day - I think he's done very well. Harry does the washing up, but then he leaves most of it in the sink and then I come back in the morning and I have to wash it up.

"I do a fair bit of tidying up after him. He snores a lot too. He keeps me up all night."

According to royal biographer Robert Lacey, the comments were made in a "jokingly - or half-jokingly" manner, he wrote in his new book Battle of Brothers.

Harry took a jab at William by saying it was the "first time, last time" that they would live together.