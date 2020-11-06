Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William recalls horrible experience of living together with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Prince Harry took a jab at Prince William by saying it was the 'first time, last time' that they would live together

Prince William touched upon a time when he was made to live with Prince Harry alone, outside of their royal estates. 

In 2009, when William and Harry were 27 and 24, they lived together in a rented cottage while they were both seeking training for their helicopter licences at the Defence Helicopter Flying School near RAF Shropshire.

However, it looks like William was the one who did everything around the cottage as he was responsible for running everything.

The Duke of Cambridge complained about living with Harry in a throwback interview where he said his younger brother kept him up all night.

"Bearing in mine I cook - I feed him every day - I think he's done very well. Harry does the washing up, but then he leaves most of it in the sink and then I come back in the morning and I have to wash it up.

"I do a fair bit of tidying up after him. He snores a lot too. He keeps me up all night."

According to royal biographer Robert Lacey, the comments were made in a "jokingly - or half-jokingly" manner, he wrote in his new book Battle of Brothers.

Harry took a jab at William by saying it was the "first time, last time" that they would live together.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana's 'graphic' eating disorder in 'The Crown' gets flagged by Netflix

Princess Diana's 'graphic' eating disorder in 'The Crown' gets flagged by Netflix
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's stunning throwback photo winning hearts

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's stunning throwback photo winning hearts

Brad Pitt determined to make amends with Angelina Jolie after breaking Nicole Poturalski's heart?

Brad Pitt determined to make amends with Angelina Jolie after breaking Nicole Poturalski's heart?

Kylie Jenner admits she hasn't talked to Kendall Jenner since over a month

Kylie Jenner admits she hasn't talked to Kendall Jenner since over a month
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's new trailer will fill your heart with love vibes

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's new trailer will fill your heart with love vibes
Justin Bieber's spiritual leader Carl Lentz sacked from Church duties

Justin Bieber's spiritual leader Carl Lentz sacked from Church duties
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's life is not as ideal as it seems: report

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's life is not as ideal as it seems: report
Harry Styles' new film 'Don't Worry Darling' production gets affected

Harry Styles' new film 'Don't Worry Darling' production gets affected
'Kurulus:Osman' new episode trailer is out

'Kurulus:Osman' new episode trailer is out
Sana Javed shares throwback picture of her 'baat pakki' with Umair Jaswal

Sana Javed shares throwback picture of her 'baat pakki' with Umair Jaswal

Prince Charles taken by surprise as 'Vogue' praises him for his timeless dress

Prince Charles taken by surprise as 'Vogue' praises him for his timeless dress

Nicole Poturalski finds comfort in autumn after split from Brad Pitt

Nicole Poturalski finds comfort in autumn after split from Brad Pitt

Latest

view all