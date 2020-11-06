Prince Charles fires back against environmental backlash: ‘oh the howls of protest’

Prince Charles faced extreme “howls of protest and anguish” all because he required companies to make a push towards more environmental options in the past.

Prince Charles detailed this ‘howling’ account during his interview with Vogue magazine and admitted, "Thirty years or so ago, I decided to look at those companies that apply for my warrant, where they put 'By Appointment To' up outside their shop with a coat of arms.”

He added, "And I said, you’re not going to get my warrant anymore unless you conform to the following – in those days, pretty basic – environmental requirements. And there were howls of protest and anguish and gnashing of teeth and they all said, 'It’ll ruin our businesses'.”

"I said, 'Sorry, we have to do it.' So of course, they went away, looked at their supply chains, looked at the way they did things. Lo and behold, they came back and said, 'Well, actually, it’s saved us money and made us money – to do it in a better way'."