Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles fires back against environmental backlash: ‘oh the howls of protest’

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Prince Charles fires back against environmental backlash: ‘oh the howls of protest’

Prince Charles faced extreme “howls of protest and anguish” all because he required companies to make a push towards more environmental options in the past.

Prince Charles detailed this ‘howling’ account during his interview with Vogue magazine and admitted, "Thirty years or so ago, I decided to look at those companies that apply for my warrant, where they put 'By Appointment To' up outside their shop with a coat of arms.”

He added, "And I said, you’re not going to get my warrant anymore unless you conform to the following – in those days, pretty basic – environmental requirements. And there were howls of protest and anguish and gnashing of teeth and they all said, 'It’ll ruin our businesses'.”

"I said, 'Sorry, we have to do it.' So of course, they went away, looked at their supply chains, looked at the way they did things. Lo and behold, they came back and said, 'Well, actually, it’s saved us money and made us money – to do it in a better way'."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry cut ties with Prince George, Charlotte due to Prince William

Prince Harry cut ties with Prince George, Charlotte due to Prince William
The Queen bashed with eggs during New Zealand trip: ‘I prefer my eggs for breakfast’

The Queen bashed with eggs during New Zealand trip: ‘I prefer my eggs for breakfast’
'Ertugrul' actor wants fans to send donations to war victims in Syria, Yemen

'Ertugrul' actor wants fans to send donations to war victims in Syria, Yemen
Prince William had a good reason to keep Covid-19 diagnosis hidden away: report

Prince William had a good reason to keep Covid-19 diagnosis hidden away: report
Lori Loughlin is a complete ‘wreck’ during prison sentence

Lori Loughlin is a complete ‘wreck’ during prison sentence
TikToker Bryce Hall slams Ariana Grande’s ‘unnecessary’ comments

TikToker Bryce Hall slams Ariana Grande’s ‘unnecessary’ comments
Anne Hathaway apologizes for the pain caused by ‘The Witches’ portrayal

Anne Hathaway apologizes for the pain caused by ‘The Witches’ portrayal
Dua Lipa fears women need to ‘work harder’ to be ‘taken seriously’

Dua Lipa fears women need to ‘work harder’ to be ‘taken seriously’
Prince William and Kate Middleton not allowed to sign autographs

Prince William and Kate Middleton not allowed to sign autographs
Miley Cyrus refuses to ‘cry too long’ over traumas: ‘I heal with movement'

Miley Cyrus refuses to ‘cry too long’ over traumas: ‘I heal with movement'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer selling, says royal magazine editor

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer selling, says royal magazine editor

Ricky Gervais criticises Tom Hanks over Golden Globes speech reaction

Ricky Gervais criticises Tom Hanks over Golden Globes speech reaction

Latest

view all