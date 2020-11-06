Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
Web Desk

The Queen bashed with eggs during New Zealand trip: ‘I prefer my eggs for breakfast’

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

The Queen bashed with eggs during New Zealand trip: ‘I prefer my eggs for breakfast’

While many royal fans would cringe over the treatment Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip faced in New Zealand, the monarch was forced to brush it off with a joke.

The past event was detailed in an Amazon Prime documentary titled, The Queen’s Diamond Decades and according to its findings, the Queen was targeted with eggs while walking in between a hoard of 42,000 schoolchildren.

Reportedly, three women were the main culprits who orchestrated this pushback, simply because they opposed the treaty singed by the British Crown and New Zealand’s’ native Maori back in 1840.

According to the documentary, the Queen refused to give any major reaction after being bashed in with raw eggs. “The queen looked down and brushed away the mess, nodding in reply to the duke’s urgent ‘Are you all right?’” No sooner than that did “Detectives in the following truck bundled away two young women wearing white coats.”

While the three women were taken into custody immediately, “Those closest to the queen are sure that a man threw the third egg and then melted into the crowd.”

However, the horror did not end there, for shortly after the Queen reached Napier, native Maori activists flashed their tattooed backsides in a '21 salute' that has historically been meant to be part of an extreme insult according to ancient Maori warrior tradition.

Despite facing such disrespect and downright immodesty however, the Queen retained her stiff British upper lip and later even cracked a joke at her own expense, alj in reference to the past egg beating, 

She claimed at the time, “Of course New Zealand has long been renowned for its dairy produce. Though I should say, that I myself prefer my New Zealand eggs for breakfast.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip compares Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson: report

Prince Philip compares Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson: report
Sana Javed was 'furious' at Umair Jaswal at their engagement day: Here's why

Sana Javed was 'furious' at Umair Jaswal at their engagement day: Here's why
Prince Harry cut ties with Prince George, Charlotte due to Prince William

Prince Harry cut ties with Prince George, Charlotte due to Prince William
'Ertugrul' actor wants fans to send donations to war victims in Syria, Yemen

'Ertugrul' actor wants fans to send donations to war victims in Syria, Yemen
Prince Charles fires back against environmental backlash: ‘oh the howls of protest’

Prince Charles fires back against environmental backlash: ‘oh the howls of protest’
Prince William had a good reason to keep Covid-19 diagnosis hidden away: report

Prince William had a good reason to keep Covid-19 diagnosis hidden away: report
Lori Loughlin is a complete ‘wreck’ during prison sentence

Lori Loughlin is a complete ‘wreck’ during prison sentence
TikToker Bryce Hall slams Ariana Grande’s ‘unnecessary’ comments

TikToker Bryce Hall slams Ariana Grande’s ‘unnecessary’ comments
Anne Hathaway apologizes for the pain caused by ‘The Witches’ portrayal

Anne Hathaway apologizes for the pain caused by ‘The Witches’ portrayal
Dua Lipa fears women need to ‘work harder’ to be ‘taken seriously’

Dua Lipa fears women need to ‘work harder’ to be ‘taken seriously’
Prince William and Kate Middleton not allowed to sign autographs

Prince William and Kate Middleton not allowed to sign autographs
Miley Cyrus refuses to ‘cry too long’ over traumas: ‘I heal with movement'

Miley Cyrus refuses to ‘cry too long’ over traumas: ‘I heal with movement'

Latest

view all