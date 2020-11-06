Can't connect right now! retry
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner look glam as they step out for a stroll

Best pals Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber turned heads as they stepped out all casual for an outing on Thursday.

The supermodels flaunted their catwalk bona fides in stunning outfits were seen heading to a West Hollywood cafe.

Hailey, wife of Justin Bieber, looked smashing in a body-fitted top. She paired the look with skimpy bike shorts and white sneakers.

On the other hand, Kendall also captured the attention with her gorgeous look as she sported her cropped blue T-shirt with three-quarter length leggings and slides.

Both the celebrities rocked face masks to protect themselves against the ongoing pandemic. Hailey Bieber has recently shut down pregnancy rumours.

