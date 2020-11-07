Hollywood stars horrified after Donald Trump claims majority votes in Florida

Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 07 2020
Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Hollywood celebrities are reacting to Donald Trump's shocking win in US state Florida. 

Actress Indya Moore represented the feelings of millions of Americans when she posted a distressed Instagram post

“Miss Florida gurl...” the Queen and Slim star captioned her selfie.

Miss Florida gurl...

On social media, celebrities ranging from comedians to authors to actors responded with panic and disbelief.

Comedian and Trump impersonator extraordinaire Sarah Cooper tweeted it best: “This is the slowest heart attack.”

Model Chrissy Teigen, wrote, “It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety.”

Actor Josh Gad, who played the voice of Olaf in the Frozen franchise tweeted that “Biden IS going to win this thing AND America has shown itself to be dangerously racist, pathetic and more willing to vote for hatred than their own lives. But at least we will get to fight another day.”

Mark Ruffalo, Avengers star and Wisconsin native, pointed out the “red mirage.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live show host Jimmy also added his name to the list of celebrities quoting an ironic comment. “A man who hasn't even lost the election, claiming the election was stolen.”

Trump haters that belong to the swing states, or are highly invested in their position, are really struggling through the idea of watching Trump win again.

