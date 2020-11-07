Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 07 2020
Camilla Parker determined to fill Queen Elizabeth’s royal shoes by ascending to throne

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Camilla Parker counting days till she succeeds the throne from Queen Elizabeth

Camilla Parker is not bowing down from her dreams of becoming the next Queen of England, and in doing so, she will eliminate all kinds of threats that stand in her way, even if it is her own daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

According to a royal insider, it is highly likely that Charles and Camilla will be overlooked as the King and Queen consort of the Great Britain and the monarchy will directly be passed on to William and Kate.

This has made Camilla burn with outrage, “William would become king – and Kate the queen. Camilla isn’t pleased about that, and she let Kate know it. It’s chaos at the palace," a royal insider revealed.

“She’s terrified Charles will be bypassed and William and Kate will become king and queen.”

The source went on to add how Camilla has always wanted to become the Queen.

"Camilla is secretly determined to fill Elizabeth’s royal shoes as Queen. And ‘Princess Perfect’ Kate is Camilla’s biggest threat," the insider told In Touch Weekly.

