entertainment
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie rolling in pain after spending pregnancy away from Sarah Ferguson

Things have been very hard for Princess Eugenie who is away from mother Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie's worst nightmare has come true during the final stages of her pregnancy, as she is not getting motherly support from Sarah Ferguson. 

The mother and daughter have been separated by distance as Eugenie and Jack currently live in a cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

This has made Sarah, the Duchess of York, extremely heartbroken over how she cannot accompany her expectant daughter anywhere, ahead of the arrival of the family's new addition.

As coronavirus cases spike in England prompting a second lockdown, pregnant women are advised to stay indoors.

They have been asked to “be especially careful to follow the rules and minimise your contact with others."

All this has made matters very hard for Sarah and Eugenie, who is entering her third trimester and expecting to give birth in "early 2021."

Unless, Eugenie moves back with her parents, which is highly unlikely, Sarah and her daughter will be separated by miles of distance.

Meanwhile, royal experts placed their bets on the new royal's moniker. Some say Eugenie's baby will be named after Prince Harry in a touching tribute, while others believe the name will most likely start with the letter 'A.'

