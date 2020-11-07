Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Abhishek Bachchan recalls the advice Shah Rukh Khan had for his career

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan recalled how he was told by Shah Rukh Khan how to tackle roles he was working on

Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest names in Bollywood. And with the two almost always drawing comparisons, they still manage to share cordial ties without competitiveness.

Speaking about an instance where the King of Bollywood had extended a piece of advice to him, the Bol Bachchan actor, recalled how he was told to tackle roles he was currently working on.

In an interview with IANS, he said: "Shah Rukh told me before I became an actor: 'Always remember, your favourite role should be the one you are doing at that point, because if it's not, why are you doing it'.””

Speaking about actors getting success through connections, he said: "People have to understand that it's a business. After the first film, if they don't see anything in you, or that film doesn't do the numbers, you aren't going to get your next job. That's the harsh reality of life.”

More From Bollywood:

Abhishek Bachchan quashes nepotism claims, says Amitabh never made a film for him

Abhishek Bachchan quashes nepotism claims, says Amitabh never made a film for him
Gauahar Khan, winner of 'Bigg Boss 7', gets engaged to Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan, winner of 'Bigg Boss 7', gets engaged to Zaid Darbar
Hrithik Roshan heading towards Hollywood?

Hrithik Roshan heading towards Hollywood?

Kangana Ranaut slapped with defamation sued by Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut slapped with defamation sued by Javed Akhtar
'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Raaz taken into custody after molesting female crew member

'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Raaz taken into custody after molesting female crew member
Indian actor Faraaz Khan breathes his last at 50

Indian actor Faraaz Khan breathes his last at 50
Saif Ali Khan thinks Ibrahim is ready to make an entry in Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan thinks Ibrahim is ready to make an entry in Bollywood
Sona Mohapatra berates Mukesh Khanna after he says ‘women should stay at home’

Sona Mohapatra berates Mukesh Khanna after he says ‘women should stay at home’
Inside Aishwarya Rai’s unbreakable bond with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan

Inside Aishwarya Rai’s unbreakable bond with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan
Ayushmann Khurrana has moved out of his home and into a hotel: Here’s why

Ayushmann Khurrana has moved out of his home and into a hotel: Here’s why
Katrina Kaif showers praises on Shah Rukh Khan as Bollywood King turns 55

Katrina Kaif showers praises on Shah Rukh Khan as Bollywood King turns 55
Real value of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat residence in Mumbai

Real value of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat residence in Mumbai

Latest

view all