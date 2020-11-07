Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Al Roker reveals he has cancer as he takes time off

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Al Roker shared that he is expected to undergo a surgery after he was recently diagnosed 

Famed TV personality Al Roker recently left fans worried and concerned after he revealed he had cancer.

The 66-year-old actor, weather forecaster and journalist shared on Today that he is expected to undergo a surgery after he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"It's a good news-bad news kind of thing. Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this,” said the author.

He went on to say that he wished to make his diagnosis public because the disease is likely to hit one in nine men in their lifetime. However, for African American men, the number is one in seven and is far more “deadly.”

"So if you detect it early this is a really treatable disease and it's why I wanted to take you along my journey so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives," he said.

The much-adored weatherman is scheduled to undergo surgery next week in New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.  

More From Entertainment:

Duchess Camilla’s family has safety fears over Prince Charles’s ascension: report

Duchess Camilla’s family has safety fears over Prince Charles’s ascension: report
'Spider-Man 3': Tom Holland shares photo leak, sending fans into a tizzy

'Spider-Man 3': Tom Holland shares photo leak, sending fans into a tizzy
Prince Harry left Prince Philip baffled with his decision of abandoning UK

Prince Harry left Prince Philip baffled with his decision of abandoning UK
Nicki Minaj spills the beans on her son’s personality: 'That lady ain’t nobody'

Nicki Minaj spills the beans on her son’s personality: 'That lady ain’t nobody'
Kelly Clarkson demands money her father-in-law made off her name

Kelly Clarkson demands money her father-in-law made off her name
Kanye West sued by Sunday Service workers after he fails to pay them

Kanye West sued by Sunday Service workers after he fails to pay them
Stephen Colbert breaks down in tears over Trump’s attempt of ‘poisoning democracy’

Stephen Colbert breaks down in tears over Trump’s attempt of ‘poisoning democracy’

Johnny Depp to appeal libel ruling over 'wife beater' claims

Johnny Depp to appeal libel ruling over 'wife beater' claims
Dua Lipa's guide to shutting down sexist people who don't take women seriously

Dua Lipa's guide to shutting down sexist people who don't take women seriously
Matthew McConaughey opens up about keeping details of sexual abuse under wraps

Matthew McConaughey opens up about keeping details of sexual abuse under wraps
Gigi Hadid takes a trip down memory lane on father's birthday: See throwback photo

Gigi Hadid takes a trip down memory lane on father's birthday: See throwback photo
Lori Loughlin may be released from jail right before Christmas

Lori Loughlin may be released from jail right before Christmas

Latest

view all