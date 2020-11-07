Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry left Prince Philip baffled with his decision of abandoning UK

Prince Harry left his grandfather Prince Philip quite disgruntled after he decided to resign from his royal duties. 

A royal expert has claimed that the Duke of Edinburgh is at a loss about why the Duke of Sussex would want to give up the much coveted role of a senior royal family member for an ordinary life.

Royal author Ingrid Seward dug deep into Harry’s decision and Philip’s reaction during an interview on the Royally Obsessed podcast with Roberta Riorito and Rachel Bowie.

"Philip remembers being a newcomer. He was treated very badly by all the royal courtiers when he first came into the family,” said the editor of Majesty Magazine.

“So Prince Philip has always welcomed anyone new into the family. He did this with Meghan, as well as Diana and Kate,” she added.

Fiorito then asked Seward: "Is he still upset about the decision to leave the family? You mention in the book that he sees it as a dereliction of duty."

"I don't know what has happened recently. We haven't heard much from Prince Philip since the summer,” she responded.

"The only thing I know is that when Harry came to Sandringham for the final summit meeting in January, that as soon as Harry arrived, Philip left the house,” she continued.

"I'm absolutely certain he saw Harry before that. He would have wanted to help Harry, because they got on very well. But he cannot and will not understand how someone can just give everything up to live a life as a celebrity in North America,” she said.

"He thought Harry had everything going for him. He had a beautiful wife, a beautiful home, a healthy and wonderful child, the adoration of the British people, the ability to do what he wanted, and all his military appointments,” she went on to say.

"He had it all. So Philip cannot understand why it wasn't enough for him. Philip gave up everything himself for his duty. He gave up his career in the Royal Navy for the fact that his wife was becoming Queen."

