 

Prince Archie's fifth birthday plans laid bare

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter and younger sister of Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet, will also be around to celebrate with her big brother

May 06, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie will be celebrating his fifth birthday today, Monday May 6.

The royal couple have not officially announced the birthday plans of their son, however, the People magazine has reported that it will be ‘low-key party’ at home.

The publication claims: "It's going to be a low-key party at home. They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

Meghan and Harry’s daughter and younger sister of Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet, will also be around to celebrate with her big brother.

According to the Hello magazine, Meghan is also expected to make a cake for Archie as she is known to make a homemade lemon olive oil cake for her children.

There are also reports Harry and Meghan could release a new picture of Prince Archie to mark his fifth birthday.

