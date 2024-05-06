'The Idea of You' author opens up about rare inspiration: 'I was obsessed'

The Idea of You author Robinne Lee recently shared what inspired her to write the novel.

Previously, there were speculations that Anne Hathaway’s new flick The Idea of You, which is based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name, is associated with Harry Style’s life.

However, the actors repeatedly denied all such rumours, and, in a recent chat with People Magazine, the novel’s author revealed, “When I was about 13, I was obsessed with Duran Duran, so I knew what it was like to be a 13-year-old girl, obsessed with a band, and thinking that if they can only see me, one day, they'll marry me.”

She then recalled, “I had been joking around with my husband and told him that I was going to run off and leave him and our two kids for a guy in a band who was half my age.”

“He laughed at me and was like, 'You are crazy...but that would make a great book.’ And as he said it, it just all came together,” she added.

Robinne also mentioned, “I knew everything,” explaining, “I knew how it was going to end. I knew how it was going to start. I could see my characters very specifically.”

“I'd had all these experiences in my life leading up to this moment that I thought, ‘Oh, I could write this book, and I could do it really, really well,” she said before moving to another topic.