Kate Middleton's top priority as queen when Prince William becomes King exposed

King Charles is said to be proud of his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as she is prepared to become queen when Prince William takes the throne

As Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be prepared to take the throne, an insider has disclosed the Princess of Wales top priority as future queen.



The insider told In Touch Weekly, per the Business Times, that one of Kate Middleton’s first priorities as queen will be to show unity within the royal family.

The royal source claims that the future queen will also contact her brother-in-law Prince Harry for reconciliation.

"She could reach out to Prince Harry in an attempt to make peace in the family," the source claimed.

The insider went on to claim, while Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may never be on warm terms, the future queen is "determined to be civil," following the example set by late Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier, the sources claimed, “It gives him [King Charles] great comfort to know that she [Kate Middleton] and William are prepared to take the throne.

“Kate has also managed to subtly but firmly modernize the way things are done at the Firm, without ruffling feathers, like the late Princess Diana and Meghan Markle did. She’s a natural”, the insider went on saying.