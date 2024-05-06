 

Kate Middleton's top priority as queen when Prince William becomes King exposed

King Charles is said to be proud of his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as she is prepared to become queen when Prince William takes the throne

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

Kate Middleton's top priority as queen when Prince William becomes King exposed

As Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be prepared to take the throne, an insider has disclosed the Princess of Wales top priority as future queen.

The insider told In Touch Weekly, per the Business Times, that one of Kate Middleton’s first priorities as queen will be to show unity within the royal family.

The royal source claims that the future queen will also contact her brother-in-law Prince Harry for reconciliation.

"She could reach out to Prince Harry in an attempt to make peace in the family," the source claimed.

The insider went on to claim, while Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may never be on warm terms, the future queen is "determined to be civil," following the example set by late Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier, the sources claimed, “It gives him [King Charles] great comfort to know that she [Kate Middleton] and William are prepared to take the throne.

“Kate has also managed to subtly but firmly modernize the way things are done at the Firm, without ruffling feathers, like the late Princess Diana and Meghan Markle did. She’s a natural”, the insider went on saying.

More From Entertainment

Prince Archie's fifth birthday plans laid bare video

Prince Archie's fifth birthday plans laid bare
‘Determined' King Charles won't let cancer slow him down, reveals pal

‘Determined' King Charles won't let cancer slow him down, reveals pal
‘Grieving' Meghan Markle wants Prince Andrew to be ‘ostracised'

‘Grieving' Meghan Markle wants Prince Andrew to be ‘ostracised'
Meghan Markle to choose Nigeria ‘positive welcome' over hostile Britain

Meghan Markle to choose Nigeria ‘positive welcome' over hostile Britain

King Charles ‘dreading' Archie birthday call as day approaches near: Expert

King Charles ‘dreading' Archie birthday call as day approaches near: Expert
Meghan Markle Hollywood ‘disaster' weighed in against ‘real' success

Meghan Markle Hollywood ‘disaster' weighed in against ‘real' success

Prince William looking of King Charles cancer ‘balance': ‘Loves his work'

Prince William looking of King Charles cancer ‘balance': ‘Loves his work'
When Prince Harry ‘dropped his head longer' in honour of King Charles

When Prince Harry ‘dropped his head longer' in honour of King Charles
'The Idea of You' author opens up about rare inspiration: 'I was obsessed'

'The Idea of You' author opens up about rare inspiration: 'I was obsessed'
Royal Family ‘cutting off nose' over Prince Harry's Invictus Games

Royal Family ‘cutting off nose' over Prince Harry's Invictus Games
Richie Sambora on 'Bon Jovi' docuseries: 'I have a different perspective'

Richie Sambora on 'Bon Jovi' docuseries: 'I have a different perspective'
Prince Harry's major difficulty with King Charles exposed video

Prince Harry's major difficulty with King Charles exposed