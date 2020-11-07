Can't connect right now! retry
Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off in hilarious 'Endgame' inspired viral video

The video shows the final battle of 'Avengers: Endgame' between Thanos and the Avengers, but with a twist

Social media has been filled to the brim with memes and posts about presidential nominees Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the former inches closer to presidency. 

Out of all the side-splitting post, one video has left the entire Hollywood rolling on the floor as it references the final battle of Avengers: Endgame between Thanos and the Avengers, but with a twist.

In place of our beloved heroes, the video shows notable supporters of Biden [as Captain America], helping him defeat Trump [Thanos].

The big names include Greta Thunberg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sean Connery and many others.

The video received an overwhelming response from stars including Mark Ruffalo, LeBron James, Kathy Griffin and many others.


