 
Geo News

Eddie Murphy reveals three movies he regrets turning down

Eddie Murphy has gotten candid about his career choices

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

November 23, 2025

Photo: Eddie Murphy opens up about regret after turning down giant hits
Photo: Eddie Murphy opens up about regret after turning down 'giant hits'

Eddie Murphy is looking back at the roles that got away.

In a new interview with AP while promoting his Netflix documentary Being Eddie, the comedy legend opened up about the major films he wishes he would said yes to a shortlist that still lingers on his mind.

“‘Ghostbusters,’ I was supposed to do ‘Ghostbusters,’” Murphy recalled.

“Didn’t do that, and ‘Rush Hour.’ Didn’t do that. Oh, and ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit.’ Those are my big three ‘wish I would have done’ movies.”

Murphy explained that he regrets passing because each of those films turned into “huge, giant hits.”

Even so, the Shrek and Coming to America star maintained that he does not dwell too much on the past. 

He claimed that turning down one franchise actually opened the door to another iconic role.

“With ‘Ghostbusters,’ I did ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ instead,” he said. 

“It was do this or that, so it worked out cool. And ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ just sounded ridiculous to me, and I passed on it. And afterwards, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s f***** amazing.’”

Meanwhile, Eddie has also pulled the curtains on a darker side of Hollywood claiming that he had to bury many of his friends on his own in the documentary, Being Eddie.

More From Entertainment

Keith Urban gave hint to fan before major change in life
Keith Urban gave hint to fan before major change in life
Bowen Yang shares his thoughts on Jonathan Bailey's new title
Bowen Yang shares his thoughts on Jonathan Bailey's new title
Noah Schnapp asked co-star for 'help' in 'Stranger Things'
Noah Schnapp asked co-star for 'help' in 'Stranger Things'
Ciara avoids putting 'too much pressure' on herself in her 40s
Ciara avoids putting 'too much pressure' on herself in her 40s
George Clooney breaks silence on Paul Newman's warning about fame
George Clooney breaks silence on Paul Newman's warning about fame
Dwayne Johnson reveals role he wanted in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Dwayne Johnson reveals role he wanted in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
'Invincible' becomes too hard to handle for Aaron Paul
'Invincible' becomes too hard to handle for Aaron Paul
Benedict Cumberbatch shares take on 'male inability to manage emotion'
Benedict Cumberbatch shares take on 'male inability to manage emotion'
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about Matthew Perry
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about Matthew Perry