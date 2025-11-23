 
Geo News

Gavin Casalegno gets painfully honest about 'TSITP' role Jeremiah

Gavin Casalegno shared the advice he would give to 'TSITP' character Jeremiah

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 23, 2025

Photo: Gavin Casalegno shares thoughts about TSITP role Jeremiahs dating life
Photo: Gavin Casalegno shares thoughts about 'TSITP' role Jeremiah's dating life

Gavin Casalegno has shared his honest doubts about Jeremiah’s dating choices.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Casalegno, 26, weighed in on Jeremiah exploring a romance with Denise, played Isabella Briggs, after breaking off his engagement to Belly, played by Lola Tung.

“It might be a little too early for him to be jumping back into a relationship — if Gavin was giving advice,” Casalegno quipped. “But he’s not, so whatever makes him happy.”

Still, the actor admitted that he remains cautious about Jeremiah rebounding so quickly. 

“Go for it but I am definitely hesitant about a relationship for him,” he added.

As fans will recall, after calling off his wedding with Lola Tung’s Belly, Jeremiah began forming a connection with Steven’s, portrayed by Sean Kaufman, coworker and friend Denise.

Casalegno acknowledged the shift, noting that Denise may offer Jeremiah something different. 

“I think Denise does see Jeremiah in a different light. Belly growing up with Jeremiah, there’s like a little bit of familiarity that might have stunted things,” he explained. 

Before conclusion, he added, “Denise is more real and brings different parts of Jeremiah out of him — but I don’t know if that is a good or bad thing.”

More From Entertainment

Keith Urban gave hint to fan before major change in life
Keith Urban gave hint to fan before major change in life
Bowen Yang shares his thoughts on Jonathan Bailey's new title
Bowen Yang shares his thoughts on Jonathan Bailey's new title
Noah Schnapp asked co-star for 'help' in 'Stranger Things'
Noah Schnapp asked co-star for 'help' in 'Stranger Things'
Ciara avoids putting 'too much pressure' on herself in her 40s
Ciara avoids putting 'too much pressure' on herself in her 40s
George Clooney breaks silence on Paul Newman's warning about fame
George Clooney breaks silence on Paul Newman's warning about fame
Dwayne Johnson reveals role he wanted in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Dwayne Johnson reveals role he wanted in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
'Invincible' becomes too hard to handle for Aaron Paul
'Invincible' becomes too hard to handle for Aaron Paul
Benedict Cumberbatch shares take on 'male inability to manage emotion'
Benedict Cumberbatch shares take on 'male inability to manage emotion'
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about Matthew Perry
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about Matthew Perry