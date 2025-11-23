Gavin Casalegno gets painfully honest about 'TSITP' role Jeremiah

Photo: Gavin Casalegno shares thoughts about 'TSITP' role Jeremiah's dating life

Gavin Casalegno has shared his honest doubts about Jeremiah’s dating choices.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Casalegno, 26, weighed in on Jeremiah exploring a romance with Denise, played Isabella Briggs, after breaking off his engagement to Belly, played by Lola Tung.

“It might be a little too early for him to be jumping back into a relationship — if Gavin was giving advice,” Casalegno quipped. “But he’s not, so whatever makes him happy.”

Still, the actor admitted that he remains cautious about Jeremiah rebounding so quickly.

“Go for it but I am definitely hesitant about a relationship for him,” he added.

As fans will recall, after calling off his wedding with Lola Tung’s Belly, Jeremiah began forming a connection with Steven’s, portrayed by Sean Kaufman, coworker and friend Denise.

Casalegno acknowledged the shift, noting that Denise may offer Jeremiah something different.

“I think Denise does see Jeremiah in a different light. Belly growing up with Jeremiah, there’s like a little bit of familiarity that might have stunted things,” he explained.

Before conclusion, he added, “Denise is more real and brings different parts of Jeremiah out of him — but I don’t know if that is a good or bad thing.”