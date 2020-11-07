Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Mohamed Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s dad, is ‘too broke’ to demolish $50mn mansion

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Mohamed Hadid had earlier blasted his neighbour for dragging the case into the spotlight

Fashion icons Gigi and Bella Hadid’s father and real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid has wreaked havoc with his recent statement.

As per the Daily Mail, citing court documents, the businessman has claimed that he is currently too broke to pay for the $5 million cost of the demolition of his mansion following a court order.

In the papers, Hadid mentioned the failure of his business ventures that he and his daughters have been affiliated with, claiming that he now has to move into another ‘modest’ substitute now that he is unable to afford the mansion.

However, all of his claims were widely criticized by his neighbours who turned against him and called his statement “blatantly and intentionally deficient.”

Hadid had earlier blasted his neighbour for dragging the case into the spotlight.

“This guy had nothing to do except me. I am his life. He is obsessed. They’re racist. Absolute racist. There is something beyond the normal that has happened here. I know that, I’m 100%, and I want to write about it,” he had said. 

