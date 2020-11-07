Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 07 2020
Meghan Markle endorses Social Media Kindness Day as she continues to get trolled

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Meghan Markle has slammed her critics once again with a powerful plea against online hatred as she backed Social Media Kindness Day. 

The upcoming event comes on the 41st birth anniversary of TV presenter Carolina Flack who committed suicide earlier this year.

The Duchess of Sussex’s endorsement for the initiative was revealed by its official Twitter account.

“For so many, social media plays a big part of their daily life. We have access to it at the end of our finger tips, so it ought to be a safter and kinder place for all,” she said, per the initiative.

“It saddens me that in today’s society Social Media Kindness Day is deemed necessary. But it absolutely is!” she said.

“I sincerely hope this much needed awareness day is a success. I fully support the initiative,” she added. 

