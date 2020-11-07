Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry hated how Prince William was never around: report

Prince Harry and Prince William' relationship has been getting worse with each day that drags on but according to a newly unearthed report, their feud might stretch as far back as Prince William’s Eton College days reportedly.

In Angela Levin’s book Harry: Conversations with the Prince, she discussed how Prince William’s move to Eton effected Prince Harry, and according to one of its excerpt's, while there is a chance the spare was making a joke about the entire situation, it could also hint towards hidden emotions. 

“Harry did complain once or twice that William wasn’t there for him, but he might have been teasing” but “Even if it was true, William at 15 had barely any more experience of life than Harry did.”

“Despite spending years trying to be a parent to their mother. It was a grown-up’s job and someone should have picked up that he needed professional help.”

Levin also noted how Prince Harry would often act out in school due to his pent up grief and yet no grown up stepped up to intervene. “No one person took ultimate responsibility for his welfare. It must have been difficult for him to know whom to turn to for emotional and psychological support.”

Levin is not the only expert to connect these dots either, other experts believe Prince Harry’s resentment began festering when he was young. Mr. Robert Lacey in particular feels, “By their teens, Harry is coming to resent this typecasting. The fact that Prince William is the king of the castle while Harry is seen as the dirty rascal, that he gets the blame for everything.”

Even Prince William once broke down during a public interview and let his façade breakdown for a second. At the time he even admitted to the Sunday Times, "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that anymore; we're separate entities. I'm sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we're all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the same team."

