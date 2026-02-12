Relive Leonardo DiCaprio’s award-winning performance ahead of 2026 Oscars

 
'The Revenant', starring Leonardo DiCaprio, returns to cinemas

‘The Revenant’, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, returns to cinemas

Geo News Digital Desk
February 12, 2026

Leonardo DiCaprio became an internet meme for being a serial Oscar loser before clinching his first victory for his performance in The Revenant, released 2015.

Now, ahead of the ceremony where he will be noted for his eighth overall nomination, the film which earned him his first ever Oscar is coming back to the big screen.

The Revenant is gearing up for its 10th anniversary release, to be screened in IMAX, starting February 26.

It is scheduled to play in theatres across the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico until March 1.

Director Alejandro González Iñárritu will participate in a Q&A discussion at the film’s screening at the Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria in California, February 26.

While the Titanic star is expected to join the panel virtually, likely due to his busy awards season schedule.

He is once again nominated for a best actor Oscar this year, thanks to his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another — his seventh acting nomination, since he has also earned a producing nod for The Wolf of Wall Street.

Reflecting on his milestone credit, achieved earlier this year, he told Associated Press, “I love what I do.”

“At the end of the day it’s about trying to be in films that are memorable. This is a great addition to have your peers sort of recognize it,” he added in his official statement.

To note, the 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15 this year.

