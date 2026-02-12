'Black Panther' director makes emotional confession about Chadwick Boseman

Ryan Coogler recalls the precious moments he spent with Chadwick Boseman

Director Ryan Coogler has revealed that he has has learnt a lot from late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The late American actor, who played the King of Wakanda, T’Challa aka Black Panther in four Marvel movies, passed away after fighting a battle with cancer in 2020.

Ryan, the creator of Black Panther films, recently spoke about his bond with Chadwick. According to him, the 21 Bridges actor taught him the biggest lesson in life.

The 39-year-old filmmaker recalled that he was 30 when he worked with Boseman and was convinced that his movies won’t work.

“Engaging with him on an artistic level, conversations that will forever just be between me and him — I was about 30 years old, stressed, completely out of my mind, sleep-deprived, convinced that the movie wasn’t going to work.”

Coogler confessed that he robbed himself from truly enjoying the privilege of sitting with Boseman and enjoying his takes.

The Sinners director told THR, “So when he passed, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, how much stuff have I not allowed myself to enjoy because I was in my own head - feeling like I was unworthy?”

The Creed director pledges to himself that he is going to take the lessons from Chad for the rest of his life.

Ryan confessed that he has learnt to see the value in things due to Chadwick. Therefore, he would not let negativity rob him of moments with his castmates that he loves.