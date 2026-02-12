Lana Del Rey gives four-word response to fan question about music plans

Lana Del Rey has seemingly confirmed the final release of her new single, White Feather-Hawk Tail Deer Hunter — a much delayed launch.

While signing autographs for a crowd of devoted fans, the Born to Die singer seemingly shared a statement which did not exactly confirm the highly anticipated release.

As a fan told Lana that they were “so excited” for the song to drop, she replied, “I know, I love this single.”

The interaction was caught up close and soon hit social media.

While her simple acknowledgement should have been confirmation enough, it would not strike the much needed confidence in fans as the multiple-time Grammy Award nominee is known to hold back her releases, often taking considerable hiatus from her career.

Her last album, titled Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was released all the way back in 2023. Since then, fans have been on the lookout for her solo comeback.

The only hope her followers have as of now is a previous update, shared earlier this week, when she revealed via an Instagram story that a new single is due February 17.

“I just wanted to make a little message and let you know that my new single and my favourite song – this is the one I’ve been waiting for – White Feather-Hawk Tail Deer Hunter is coming out on the 17th,” she said.

The song is a part of her upcoming studio album, Stove, which is expected to be released later this year.

Though it has already undergone a significant delay, with Lana Del Rey initially teasing a May 2025 release.