Taylor Swift brings special present to Selena Gomez before new beginnings

Taylor Swift might not have attended the Super Bowl, but it seems that she was spending time practicing her favourite hobby at home while Travis Kelce was away – baking bread.

The 36-year-old pop superstar sent over a loaf of blueberry lemon loaf too her best friend, Selena Gomez and her husband Benny Blanco with a cheeky joke about the football game.

According to pictures on social media, the Opalite hitmaker decorated the package of the sourdough with several miscellaneous stickers, featuring jokes like “baking because murder is wrong.”

The 14-time-Grammy winner also placed a sticker saying, “thank you for supporting my small business,” and added a handwritten note, which read, “Selena Super and Benny Bowl.”

The fresh sourdough bread present comes before the Anti-Hero songstress welcomes a new era in her life as she ties the knot with her fiancé, 36.

As for Blanco and the Only Murders in the Building star, 33, they are also reportedly moving towards a big step as sources revealed that the couple are ready to become parents.

Since the Disney alum suffers from health issues, her and the music producer are currently looking into sources for adoption.

While the besties have come details into their milestone moments under wraps, fans are excited to see the ‘American Royal Wedding’ and Gomez as a mom.