Khloe Kardashian trolled for crying 'tears of joy' over election result

Khloe Kardashian was among the celebrities who took to social media to express their feelings as US networks broke the news that Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the presidential election.

"OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!! Bravo!!!," she tweeted.

Some followers of the reality TV star were surprised to see her excitement because they thought she must have voted in favor of Kanye West, the husband of her sister Kim Kardashian.

Several other followers trolled the "Keeping Up With The Karadshians" star for her tweet. She, however, chose not to reply to her trolls.