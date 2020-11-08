Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 08 2020
Prince Harry beams with pride as he looks back at his time in the military

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Prince Harry's dedication for the armed forces has remained unscathed throughout

Prince Harry commemorating the British Armed Forces after spending a major part of his life, serving in the military.

Marking UK’s Remembrance Day—a Commonwealth Memorial Day honouring the lives lost in the line of duty—the Duke of Sussex gave an interview on a military podcast to discuss how his life was greatly shaped by the ten years of service he spent as Captain Wales.

Joining other veterans in the Declassified podcast, Harry spoke about his years stationed abroad with a sense of pride in him.

“When I get asked about this period of my life, I draw from memories, I draw from what I remember and who I remember,” he said.

“Like the first time we were shot at and who I was with, the first casualties we saw, and those we saved. And the first medivac we escorted out of contact in a race against time. One served always serving, no matter what,” he added.

While the duke is no longer in possession of his military titles after his withdrawal as a senior member of the British royal family, his dedication for the armed forces has remained unscathed throughout as he continued to work on the Invictus Game and remains committed to the entire community.

“Once served always serving, no matter what. Being able to wear my uniform, being able to stand up in service of one's country, these are amongst the greatest honors there are in life,” he said.

“To me, the uniform is a symbol of something much bigger, it's symbolic of our commitment to protecting our country, as well as protecting our values. These values are put in action through service, and service is what happens in the quiet and in the chaos.”

“It's what happens in the darkness, it’s what happens when people aren't looking. It’s what happens on and off the battlefield. It's about carrying out our duty as soldiers. For me as a father, a husband and as a human being, it’s about how we uphold these values in every aspect of our lives,” he added. 

