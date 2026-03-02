 
Harry Styles breaks silence on fan theories about secret Netflix project

By
Nimra Saeed
|

March 02, 2026

Harry Styles has now lifted the veil from his collaboration with Netflix, which had been all the buzz the past week.

The 32-year-old musician sparked speculations when billboards promoting his album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally were spotted across several cities with a little Netflix logo on the side. 

The One Direction alum took to Instagram on Monday, March 2, and shared a teaser for indeed a project with the streaming giant as fans guessed, titled, One Night in Manchester. 

Styles' concert film will be available for streaming on March 8 as he revealed in the caption.

The show will feature the One Night Only show in Manchester which Styles is scheduled to perform on March 6, the same day as his album release. 

Fans went into frenzy as soon as the news was confirmed, as they chanted "HOW DO I BE NORMAL ABOUT THIS" and at the same time celebrated that they can "at least watch it at home" as many struggled to get the pricey tickets to the concert.

