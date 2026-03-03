Sean ‘Diddy' Combs gets out of prison early

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to be released from prison earlier than expected, with his release date moved forward by roughly six weeks as he continues to appeal his four-year sentence.

According to a report by Page Six, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has updated Combs' release date from 4th June 2028 to 25th April 2028.

The change follows his acceptance into the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) in November, which can result in a reduced sentence for participants who engage fully.

It has not been a straightforward road to that earlier date.

Combs' sentence had actually been lengthened in November 2025, pushed out from 8th May 2028 to 4th June 2028, after he allegedly violated multiple prison rules.

He was also accused of participating in a three-way phone call, which is prohibited in the facility.

The music mogul, who has been held at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey since his arrest in September 2024, is also fighting his conviction through the courts.

In December, his lawyers filed an appeal demanding either his immediate release, a reversal of the conviction, or a reduced sentence.

The appeal argued that prosecutors failed to prove their case and that the sentencing judge imposed terms that violated his constitutional rights.

Prosecutors filed their opposition to the appeal in February.

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Following a two-month trial, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted on the remaining charges.