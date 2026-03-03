 
Jim Carrey's rep issues statement on actor's viral Paris appearance

The 64-year-old actor shocked fans with his 'unrecognisable' appearance

Geo News Digital Desk
March 03, 2026

Jim Carrey made a rare appearance at the 2026 César Awards in Paris
Jim Carrey is putting the conspiracy theories to rest.

After online speculation claimed a “clone” or body double attended the 2026 César Awards in his place, the actor’s team firmly denied the rumours, confirming he personally accepted his Honorary César Award in Paris.

“Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award,” his rep, Marleah Leslie, said in a statement, per Page Six

César Awards general delegate Gregory Caulier also dismissed the chatter, telling Variety, “Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer.”

Carrey, 64, delivered his speech entirely in French and was joined by loved ones for the occasion. “He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members,” Caulier said, noting that longtime collaborators, including Michel Gondry, were also present.

Addressing the explosive speculation, Caulier added, “For me, it’s a non-issue. I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance.”

