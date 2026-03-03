Justin Timberlake legally attacks Long Island over driving footage

Justin Timberlake is taking legal action to prevent the release of bodycam footage from his drunk driving arrest, suing the Long Island village of Sag Harbor in an attempt to block the video from becoming public.

Court documents obtained by Page Six on Monday show the SexyBack singer has filed a petition in Suffolk County Supreme Court seeking an order to stop the footage from being released.

The recording was captured by officers during Timberlake's traffic stop and arrest in June 2024.

In the filing, Timberlake, 45, argues that the video depicts him "in an acutely vulnerable state during a roadside encounter with law enforcement" and that it contains "intimate details" of his "physical appearance, demeanor, speech, and conduct" during his field sobriety test, arrest, and subsequent confinement.

Timberlake was arrested on 18th June 2024 after allegedly running a stop sign and swerving between lanes while driving his BMW following a night out with friends.

The responding officer, reportedly so new to the job that he didn't recognise the Grammy-winning artist, alleged that Timberlake failed his field sobriety tests and showed signs of poor balance and an inability to follow instructions.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to the lesser, non-criminal charge of driving while ability impaired by alcohol, avoiding a full DWI conviction.

He was ordered to complete 25 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine plus a $260 surcharge, and had his New York driver's licence suspended for 90 days.