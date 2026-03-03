Tom Holland spotted out after secret marriage with Zendaya

Tom Holland has been spotted out and about in West Hollywood, looking relaxed and in good spirits, his first public sighting since his stylist Law Roach claimed at the Actor Awards that he and Zendaya had already secretly married.

The Spider-Man star, 29, was photographed on a shopping trip to Canyon Country Store with his younger brother Harry Holland, dressed casually in a baby blue button-down shirt, navy trousers, and a white Reebok trainer on his right foot.

His left foot was in an orthopedic boot.

He strolled around the area with his right hand in his pocket, seemingly unbothered by the swirl of wedding speculation surrounding him.

The outing comes just days after Roach told Access Hollywood on the Actor Awards red carpet on 1st March that the couple's wedding had "already happened" and that the world had simply "missed it."

When pressed by the reporter, Roach doubled down: "It's very true." Neither Holland nor Zendaya has responded publicly to the claim.

The timing of the alleged nuptials has raised eyebrows, given that Roach himself told E! News as recently as July last year that planning for Zendaya's wedding look hadn't even begun.

"The process hasn't even started yet," he said at the time.

He had, however, already hinted that whatever happened would be kept firmly under wraps, joking that Zendaya would be "a secret bride."

Adding further fuel to the speculation, Zendaya was photographed on 18th February in Los Angeles wearing a simple wedding band on her ring finger in place of her five-carat diamond engagement ring, which she had debuted at the Golden Globes in January 2025.

For now, the couple, famously protective of their private life, are saying nothing.