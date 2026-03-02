 
Kylie Kelce opens up about daughters giving mom 'hard time' as they grow up

Kylie Kelce shares four daughters with husband Jason Kelce

Geo News Digital Desk
March 02, 2026

Kylie Kelce discussed the challenges and the hacks of motherhood she has learnt with four kids, during an appearance at Jennifer Garner’s Cook Club series.

The 33-year-old retired golf coach joined the 13 Going on 30 actress on her cooking show series on Instagram called the Naptime Cook Club where the two moms cooked steak and rice while talking about their kids.

Garner asked Kelce if any of her kids napped, to which she replied that she still has one kid who naps among Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley “Finn,” 11 months, who she shares with husband Jason Kelce.

The host then asked the mom of four if her 2-year-old doesn’t nap, and she responded, “No, she’s busy. She’s got things to do,” prompting the Elektra actress to say, “That’s so mean!”

Talking about her kids, the Not Gonna Lie podcast host joked that they “just keep multiplying.”

As Garner prepared the vegetables, Kelce told her that two of her daughters “voluntarily eat something that is green,” but her “toughest eater” is Wyatt.

While she would eat cold-pressed fruit and vegetable blend pouches because they are in different colours, greens are a no-go zone.

“I tried to explain to her, like, ‘You ate veggies. You used to.’ She’s like, ‘No, I didn’t.’ I’m like, ‘I watched you,’” she joked.

Garner and Kelce were able to prepare their naptime meal within 30 minutes, which they agreed was the usual break they got from the kids.

