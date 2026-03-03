‘Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell makes heartbreaking health announcement

Evil Dead legend Bruce Campbell has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer, describing it as "treatable" but not "curable" in a candid post shared with fans on Instagram on Monday.

The 67-year-old actor, best known for his decades-long portrayal of chainsaw-wielding demon hunter Ash Williams, broke the news with characteristic directness and humour.

"Hi folks, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that — I'm having one of those," he wrote.

"It's also called a type of cancer that's 'treatable' not 'curable.' I apologize if that's a shock — it was to me, too."

Campbell did not disclose the specific type of cancer.

He was clear that his diagnosis will require him to step back from work for the time being, noting that appearances, conventions, and professional commitments "need to take a back seat to treatment."

But he was equally clear that he has no intention of going quietly.

"Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b**** and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you're the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!"

His immediate goal is to use the coming months to focus on getting well enough to tour with his new film, Ernie & Emma, this autumn.

Campbell's career spans more than four decades, with credits including Bubba Ho-Tep, Burn Notice, and Ripley's Believe It or Not, alongside his iconic role in the Evil Dead franchise, which began in 1981 and extended through three films and three seasons of the Starz series Ash vs. Evil Dead.

He announced his retirement from the Ash Williams role in 2018, though he has continued to serve as a producer on subsequent instalments in the franchise.

He most recently appeared on screen in Send Help.