Billie Eilish crawls into her past with Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish confirmed on Monday that nostalgia is her secret weapon.

Billie took a stroll down memory lane, revisiting her very first Instagram “likes.”

The snaps featured none other than Justin Bieber, a celebrity crush that apparently captured her teenage heart.

Fans were treated to a mix of throwback photos and candid commentary, showing that even international pop stars once had fangirl moments of their own.

Billie Eilish takes a trip back to her Justin Bieber days

Earlier, the pop superstar took to Instagram to share another major milestone after her album Hit Me Hard and Soft has officially smashed 10 billion streams on Spotify, making it the fastest album by a female artist ever to hit the milestone on the platform.

After hitting 10 billion streams with her third project, Billie Eilish is celebrating again as her fragrances officially arrive at Sephora.

Fans can snag the full collection, including the highly anticipated Eilish No. 3, in stores starting March 13, with online pre-orders opening March 6 at sephora.com.