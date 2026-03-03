‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Eric Dane: Cause of death revealed

Eric Dane, the beloved actor best known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, died from respiratory failure.

With ALS listed as the underlying cause, the main cause of death was the specific issue.

He was 53.

His family confirmed he passed away on Thursday afternoon, nearly one year after he publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis.

In a statement, they said, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

The family also spoke to the advocacy work Dane threw himself into after his diagnosis.

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received."

They asked for privacy as they navigate what they described as "this impossible time."

Dane is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, Billie and Georgia.

He first spoke publicly about his diagnosis in April 2025, after noticing symptoms the previous year.

Characteristically, he met the news head-on.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he told PEOPLE at the time.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week."

As his condition progressed, he was forced to withdraw from public appearances.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative condition for which there is currently no cure, though medications exist that can slow its progression.