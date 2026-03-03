 
Zendaya's mom breaks silence over Tom Holland marriage rumours

Zendaya's mother reacts to actress’ stylist’s secret wedding claims

Geo News Digital Desk
March 03, 2026

Zendaya's mother has added a knowing wink to the swirling rumours that her daughter and Tom Holland have secretly married, sharing the clip of stylist Law Roach's red carpet revelation on her Instagram Story, with a laughing emoji and the cryptic words, "The laugh…."

Claire Stoermer's post came just one day after Roach set the internet alight at the Actor Awards on 1st March by telling Access Hollywood that Zendaya and Holland's wedding had "already happened" and that the world had simply "missed it." 

Rather than deny or confirm the claim outright, Stoermer's response did what only a mother's social media post can do, say everything while technically saying nothing.

Holland and Zendaya, both 29, have spent years quietly but firmly keeping their relationship out of the public eye. 

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023. 

"We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing."

Roach had long hinted that if and when the wedding happened, it would be done discreetly. 

"Zendaya would be a secret bride," he teased previously, a prediction that now looks rather prescient. 

As recently as July last year, he told E! News that planning hadn't even begun, citing Zendaya's packed filming schedule. 

The physical evidence has been quietly mounting too. 

Two weeks before Roach made his comments, Zendaya was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a plain gold band on her left ring finger.

Neither Zendaya nor Holland has made any public statement. But between the stylist, the ring, and now a laughing emoji from mum, the silence is becoming increasingly loud.

