Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian drops hint about not voting for Kanye West with her latest post

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Kim Kardashian celebrated, despite the fact that Kanye West had suffered a terrible defeat

Supermodel Kim Kardashian seems to have given her husband Kanye West a snub yet against in her latest post. 

Following the win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the fashion mogul turned to her social media to celebrate, despite the fact that her husband had suffered a terrible defeat in the presidential race.

The model, 40, shared a photo of Biden and Harris holding hands in front of the American flag, and added three blue hearts as the caption.

While she had earlier not specified who she would be voting for, fans found a retweet from Harris on her Twitter profile, which led to the speculation that she may have given West a cold shoulder and casted her vote for the Democrats.

West, who had amassed 60,000 votes in the race from 12 state ballots, had openly expressed his dislike for the president-elect.

However, his criticism isn’t stopping his wife from endorsing Biden and Harris. 

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid 'proud to be American' as Biden is elected as president

Bella Hadid 'proud to be American' as Biden is elected as president
Queen Elizabeth masks up to pay homage to Unknown Warrior

Queen Elizabeth masks up to pay homage to Unknown Warrior
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were bullied in school for the same reasons

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were bullied in school for the same reasons

Alec Baldwin puts his Trump portrayal to rest as he wraps up 'SNL' gig after Biden win

Alec Baldwin puts his Trump portrayal to rest as he wraps up 'SNL' gig after Biden win
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle anger royal experts: 'Drop your titles right away'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle anger royal experts: 'Drop your titles right away'
Prince Charles terrified over Kate Middleton's worsening condition during first pregnancy

Prince Charles terrified over Kate Middleton's worsening condition during first pregnancy
Meghan Markle never looking back at Britain in iconic snub: Duchess' future plans exposed

Meghan Markle never looking back at Britain in iconic snub: Duchess' future plans exposed

Priyanka Chopra ecstatic on America choosing Biden and Harris: 'It was amazing to witness this'

Priyanka Chopra ecstatic on America choosing Biden and Harris: 'It was amazing to witness this'
Jennifer Lawrence runs through the streets to celebrate Biden-Harris win

Jennifer Lawrence runs through the streets to celebrate Biden-Harris win
Hollywood stars pay touching tributes to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris: 'We did it'

Hollywood stars pay touching tributes to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris: 'We did it'
Miley Cyrus’s ‘Party in the USA’ becomes a political anthem after Biden-Harris win

Miley Cyrus’s ‘Party in the USA’ becomes a political anthem after Biden-Harris win
Prince Harry beams with pride as he looks back at his time in military

Prince Harry beams with pride as he looks back at his time in military

Latest

view all