Justin Bieber breaks down in tears over ‘Lonely’ release

Justin Bieber recently wore his heart on his sleeve and admitted to having had a mental breakdown during his Lonely recording session days.

The revelations were made in Justin Bieber’s short new documentary. Not only did the 30-minute production unearth heartbreaking revelations regarding Bieber's formative years, it also provided fans with a window into his more vulnerable self.

The singer touched upon his emotional outburst during his documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter. There he was quoted admitting, “You’re this like, star that’s supposed to have it all together.” But there comes a time when “You realize the power of just saying, ‘Hey, this is how I’m feeling.’”

Back in the day, “I just kind of let the insecurities of everything going on dictate how I kind of started to move.” But there came a time when the emotions yearned for release.

Bieber’s first public breakdown occurred during his acoustic recording session and at the time, even his creative director Ryan Good, turned blank.



Ryan reiterating that entire scene and explained how, “We’re looking at it as like, ‘Wow, that—that sucks. I’m sorry you went through that, for real. So he was in the booth the other day, for the acoustic. And he couldn’t get the words out.”

It was then that, “he broke down and cried, and our conversation before that was like, ‘Have you actually spoken about what this song actually means to you? And you hadn’t.”