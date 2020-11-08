Can't connect right now! retry
Bella Hadid 'proud to be American' as Biden is elected as president

Bella Hadid shared a screenshot of a news report announcing Biden’s victory against Trump

Fashionista Bella Hadid was elated following the historic win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the presidential election of the United States. 

Turning to her Instagram, the Palestinian-American fashion icon, 23, celebrated Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris’s victory and the end of Donald Trump’s tumultuous term.

Hadid shared a screenshot of a news report announcing Biden’s victory against Trump and wrote: “This is how you come together and make a difference. I am so proud America.”

“I feel hopeful for the future and for the lives of the people . Finally,” she went on to say.

The model had been quite actively campaign during the election period as she continuously urged her fans and followers to exercise their democratic rights.

