Sunday Nov 08 2020
Kim Kardashian using Kanye West to bag headlines?

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage has reportedly been on the rocks as they continued to make headlines following his multiple public breakdowns.

While the two have tried their best to shut down rumours in whatever way they could, Kardashian’s latest move celebrating the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the presidential race, of which her husband was also a part, has led to more conjecture.

Following that, many fans started claiming that the two appear more to be in a ‘business partnership’ and less as husband and wife.

“Do you and Kanye live in the same house? Did you tell him to stop his idiotic run for President while you tell us to vote?” wrote one fan.

"You and Kanye are definitely in a business relationship. He gives you some kids and his crazy gives you more headlines. Could never be me," added another user.

West garnered a total of 60,000 votes in 12 ballots during the race and faced an abysmal defeat. 

