Liam Payne berated for saying he takes 'time off' from his son's life

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Liam Payne fans were soon up in arms against the signer over his parenting techniques

British heartthrob Liam Payne was given an earful by fans for being a ‘part-time’ parent following his recent contentious remarks about his son. 

The former member of One Direction had confessed earlier that he is taking some “time away” from his three-year-old son Bear, saying it was hardly “unusual” for him to be stepping out of his son’s life temporarily.

"[Lockdown] it's the longest I haven't seen him [Bear] in his life. But we discussed from the start and for different reasons, me and Cheryl decided I should be away for a little bit, it's not unusual for me to be in and out of his life,” he said in an interview with Tings.

"He's a quiet and chill child. He doesn't worry about things too much,” he added.

However, fans were soon up in arms against the signer over his parenting techniques and for conveniently walking in and out of the kid’s life and not being present fully.

"Doesn't sound like he cares much about that little boy. You take time out from a partner or a job, not a child!!!" said one disgruntled fan.

"In and out dads are the absolute worst. They screw children up and it's not like he doesn't have the money either. A lot of growing up to do!!" another fan added.

"I'd be ashamed to admit I was 'in and out' of my children's lives... what sort of parenting is that? Certainly nothing to be proud of," another tweet read.

"You wanting to take time away makes you a bad dad. Cheryl wants you to take time away because you are a bad dad. Saying that your 3 year old is fine with with you being absent makes you a bad dad," said another user.

