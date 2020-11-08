Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 08 2020
Sania Mirza's Sunday 'vibe' check will leave you breathless

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Instagram/Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)/via Geo.tv

The heartthrob of India and Pakistan Sania Mirza on Sunday mesmerised her fans by sharing a "vibe check" on Instagram in which she rocked a cream-coloured hat and a pair of long hoop earrings. 

Striking a modelesque pose, tennis star Sania Mirza was seen sporting a pistachio-green, knee-length summer dress, with a light breeze bringing her hair into the highlight.

Check out Sania Mirza's vibe check below!

The tennis ace, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, not only treated her 6.7 million followers to her stunning photograph but she also actively interacted with her fans in the comments section.

Read more: Sania Mirza shares stunning picture with Shoaib Malik on beach

The two are parents to a two-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Just a day ago, Sania Mirza had left fans in awe after sharing a picture of herself with her husband, Malik, as the two posed on a beach. Prior to that, she gave fans a peek into her evening walks with family as she shared a video of her spouse, walking on the track along with Izhaan.

Here's Sania Mirza's Sunday 'vibe' check:


