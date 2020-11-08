Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle instructed PR team to make her the ‘world’s most famous woman’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Meghan Markle is hands-down, one of the most famous public figures across the entire globe--all thanks to her royal wedding with Prince Harry.

Prior to her royal wedding in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex was a lesser known public figure who had strived hard to make herself reach the top through her acting career.

Previous statements of the former actor have been making rounds on social media where she had reportedly told her PR team to make her ‘the most famous person in the world.’

The revelation was made by royal expert and writer Lady Colin Campbell on BBC Radio 2, while talking to Graham Norton.

"I started writing that book because last year I knew privately that Meghan - with Harry's connivance was getting up to all sorts of things in America that she was completely forbidden from doing as a royal,” she said.

"Getting involved with commercial enterprises, flying kites in terms of politics - because she's very political - and also instructing her PR people that they were to make her into the most famous person on earth,” she went on to say.

"To be the most famous person on earth, it's a very deliberate policy and it has to involve a tremendous amount of controversy, otherwise you're just not that famous,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather

Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather
‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may give bombshell Panorama-like interview soon’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may give bombshell Panorama-like interview soon’
Princess Diana found a 'secret' friend in Prince Charles’s ‘other mistress’

Princess Diana found a 'secret' friend in Prince Charles’s ‘other mistress’

Sania Mirza's Sunday 'vibe' check will leave you breathless

Sania Mirza's Sunday 'vibe' check will leave you breathless
Jannat Mirza returns to Pakistan, asks fans to pray for her

Jannat Mirza returns to Pakistan, asks fans to pray for her
Meghan Markle is planning how to be more politically involved in the years to come

Meghan Markle is planning how to be more politically involved in the years to come
Faysal Quraishi posts an adorable snap of son on Instagram, melts his fans’ hearts

Faysal Quraishi posts an adorable snap of son on Instagram, melts his fans’ hearts
Megan Fox asked to ‘grow up’ after berating Brian Austin Green in public

Megan Fox asked to ‘grow up’ after berating Brian Austin Green in public
Zaid Ali shares ‘secret to a perfect marriage’ on Instagram

Zaid Ali shares ‘secret to a perfect marriage’ on Instagram
Liam Payne berated for saying he takes 'time off' from his son's life

Liam Payne berated for saying he takes 'time off' from his son's life
Kim Kardashian using Kanye West to bag headlines?

Kim Kardashian using Kanye West to bag headlines?

Bella Hadid 'proud to be American' as Biden is elected as president

Bella Hadid 'proud to be American' as Biden is elected as president

Latest

view all