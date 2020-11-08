Meghan Markle instructed PR team to make her the ‘world’s most famous woman’

Meghan Markle is hands-down, one of the most famous public figures across the entire globe--all thanks to her royal wedding with Prince Harry.



Prior to her royal wedding in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex was a lesser known public figure who had strived hard to make herself reach the top through her acting career.

Previous statements of the former actor have been making rounds on social media where she had reportedly told her PR team to make her ‘the most famous person in the world.’

The revelation was made by royal expert and writer Lady Colin Campbell on BBC Radio 2, while talking to Graham Norton.

"I started writing that book because last year I knew privately that Meghan - with Harry's connivance was getting up to all sorts of things in America that she was completely forbidden from doing as a royal,” she said.

"Getting involved with commercial enterprises, flying kites in terms of politics - because she's very political - and also instructing her PR people that they were to make her into the most famous person on earth,” she went on to say.

"To be the most famous person on earth, it's a very deliberate policy and it has to involve a tremendous amount of controversy, otherwise you're just not that famous,” she added.