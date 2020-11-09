Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to end rift with Queen and other royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent statements suggest they want to 'heal the rift' with the Firm, claims royal expert.



The Duke and Duchess are reportedly on the way to remove their differences with the royal family.

Royal experts have 'detected' a 'softening' in their statements during the recent weeks. They claim the Duke and Duchess could hint at plans to 'heal the rift' with the Firm.



Meghan recently revealed she is being "cautious" with the topics and causes she takes on for the sake of her family.

Many interpreted this as a fear for the safety of her immediate family members, Prince Harry and Archie Harrison, while one royal expert believes this statement may be hinting to an attempt by the Sussexes to avoid putting at risk their relationship with the royals.

Royal author Robert Lacey told Express.co.uk: 'I have detected, from Meghan and Harry's side, some signs of softening.'

He continued: 'Meghan has recently said she is avoiding controversial topics for fear of putting her family at risk.'

He went on to say, 'she may be simply speaking about the ugly threat of violence that exists in America where she lives.'

"But I think there is another dimension to that, that she realises the statements both she and Harry have put out there - about the US election, about racism in Britain - will be perceived as controversial," he added.

"Meghan appears to have come to the conclusion that even if she tries to be neutral, her argument is going to be taken one way or the other. And perhaps she ought to row back from that and try to stay away from controversy. And I think that's a hand outstretched, "

Lacey also recalled the wave of criticism from royal watchers and commentators that followed Meghan and Harry's comments made in late September and October.

The royal couple stepped down as senior royals in March. They have since moved to the US and a signed a multi-year Netflix deal.

Meghan, who grew-up in Los Angeles in the world of show business, is no stranger to TV after appearing on law drama Suits. She also revealed that she was put in an awkward position on sets when she was a schoolgirl.