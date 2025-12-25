Justin Bieber posts emotional message ahead of Christmas Day

Justin Bieber is opening up emotionally as Christmas approaches.

The 31-year-old singer shared a series of reflective Instagram posts on Wednesday, December 24, looking back on his life, faith, and early years in the music industry.

“Christmas time is that time to reflect and ask yourself what you really want. What truly fulfills?” Bieber wrote.

He added that Christmas “is a reminder of Jesus and the free gift of forgiveness only he can offer,” while admitting that “letting go [of] resentment is hard.”

In handwritten notes titled “A Message,” Bieber revealed the pressure he faced as a young star. “I grew in a system that rewarded my gift but didn't always protect my soul,” he wrote. “There were moments I felt used, rushed, shaped into something I didn't fully choose. This kind of pressure leaves wounds you don’t see on stage.”

Reflecting on faith and forgiveness, Bieber shared, “I’ve carried anger. I’ve asked God why. But Jesus keeps meeting me in the middle of the pain – not excusing what hurt me, but teaching me how not to become bitter.”

He continued, “I’ve been through pain that shaped me before I had the words to name it. I was in a system that took more than it protected,” but said he is now healed and focused on forgiveness. “I don’t want to burn the music industry down,” he wrote. “I want to see it made new – safer, more honest, more human.”

Bieber added, “I’m not speaking as a victim still bleeding – I’m speaking as someone restored.”

Later, he shared cozy selfies by the fireplace and heartwarming photos of his 16-month-old son Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, celebrating the holidays as a family.