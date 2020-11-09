Can't connect right now! retry
Twinkle Khanna hits out at trolls after being dragged into ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ controversy

Twinkle Khanna penned a piece for Times of India in response to the controversy 

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has currently become the subject of immense trolling online over his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb.

And along with the Padman star, his wife and author Twinkle Khanna too has been dragged along by hateful social media users who are irked about the film hurting religious sentiments.

Responding to the trolls, Khanna penned a piece for Times of India and said: “The trolls have been after the man of the house’s Laxmmi Bomb and for some odd reason, they have taken pictures of me, turned my skin the same peacock shade as Lord Krishna, added a red bindi and are sharing posters called Twinkle Bomb.”

“Honestly, I am rather flattered because this moniker has come along at the right time for, as a middle-aged woman, I was beginning to think that my bombshell days were far behind me,” she went on to say.

“I look at another meme I am tagged in. This one comes with a comment, ‘Third class person. You make joke about God.’ I am almost tempted to reply, ‘God clearly likes a good joke, otherwise she would not have made you’,” she further wrote.

